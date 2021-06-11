SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Trading 7% Higher

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA)’s stock price traded up 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.82. 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 4,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.78.

About SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA)

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc manufactures and supplies materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. The company offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, flat panel displays, photonics, solar, glass, defense, aerospace, and transparent electronics.

