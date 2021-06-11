DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Trading Down 0.9%

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU)’s stock price traded down 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 68.10 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 69.40 ($0.91). 463 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 161,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.91).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of DP Eurasia in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get DP Eurasia alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 71.91.

DP Eurasia N.V. operates corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. The company offers pizza delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 771 stores, including 550 franchised stores and 221 corporate-owned stores.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for DP Eurasia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DP Eurasia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.