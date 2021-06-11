New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 468,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,436 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Pinterest worth $34,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pinterest by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872,010 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,766,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $233,189,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $212,732,000. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $68.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,137.50 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.50. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PINS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,560 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $161,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 16,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $1,006,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 797,592 shares of company stock valued at $55,123,114 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

