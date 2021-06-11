New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 81,766 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 13.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 548,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,766 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $37,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,315,000 after purchasing an additional 35,274 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 67,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OTIS. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $80.42 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $81.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.85. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

