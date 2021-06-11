New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 15,400 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $36,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $33,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.82.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $204.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.35. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.74 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,015. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.