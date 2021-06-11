New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 57,000 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 10.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 494,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Welltower were worth $35,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Welltower by 145.1% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $79.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.04. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.18 and a twelve month high of $79.41.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

