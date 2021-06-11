Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 17.6% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 7,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 97,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,070,000 after purchasing an additional 19,905 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 225.8% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 13.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.0% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 11,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Shares of SEDG opened at $239.69 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.19 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $1,029,349.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,833,453.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $879,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,742 shares of company stock worth $11,106,899 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEDG. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $312.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.95.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.