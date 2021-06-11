Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 71.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,155 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012,524 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,414,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,181,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 69.6% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,219,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,667,000 after purchasing an additional 500,462 shares during the period. Finally, Wafra Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $143.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.13. The firm has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of -153.16 and a beta of 1.89. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.26 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $1,358,785.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,133.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Insiders sold a total of 15,153 shares of company stock worth $2,311,749 over the last three months. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.79.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

