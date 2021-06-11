Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Holdings in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Intercorp Financial Services were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 22.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,677,000 after acquiring an additional 113,985 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 520,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,763,000 after acquiring an additional 33,594 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,119,000 after acquiring an additional 97,880 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,166,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

IFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Intercorp Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Shares of NYSE:IFS opened at $25.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $35.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.13.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three operating segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

