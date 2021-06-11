Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

VT stock opened at $104.14 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $72.27 and a 12 month high of $104.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.55.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

