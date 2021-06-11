Fiera Capital Corp Makes New $416,000 Investment in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 795.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 40.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GDO opened at $18.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.97. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $18.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

