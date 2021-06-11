Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 30,000 Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,842,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,357,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,717 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ADAP opened at $4.65 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $10.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.04. The stock has a market cap of $722.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.19.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,847.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADAP. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.31.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.