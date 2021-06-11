Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 2,448 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 59.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Ball were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,441,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Ball by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,645,000 after purchasing an additional 991,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ball by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,915,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,414,778,000 after purchasing an additional 847,276 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,938,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Ball by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,025,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,749,000 after purchasing an additional 560,783 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.63.

NYSE:BLL opened at $80.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $102.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.43.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

