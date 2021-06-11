American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 36,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 57,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $50.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.88. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $38.12 and a 52-week high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 25.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.50%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

