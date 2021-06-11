Gary W. Rollins Sells 34,000 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $205,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,456,739.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $5.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 2.12. RPC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $7.43.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RPC during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of RPC by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of RPC by 2.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RPC by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RPC by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. 24.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RES shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.