Lai Wang Sells 656 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) insider Lai Wang sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.26, for a total transaction of $232,394.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,241,888.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $352.99 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $155.16 and a 1 year high of $388.97. The stock has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.70.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. CLSA cut shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

