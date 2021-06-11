Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut Sells 5,000 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.08, for a total value of C$225,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,170,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$97,839,828.80.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.98, for a total value of C$224,875.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Stephen W. Laut sold 7,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.97, for a total value of C$307,275.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total value of C$2,460,420.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.83, for a total value of C$194,125.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.83, for a total value of C$194,125.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Stephen W. Laut sold 4,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.62, for a total value of C$158,480.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Stephen W. Laut sold 1,875 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.30, for a total value of C$69,937.50.

On Monday, March 15th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.36, for a total value of C$201,800.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.28, for a total value of C$201,375.00.

CNQ stock opened at C$44.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.24. The company has a market cap of C$52.99 billion and a PE ratio of 23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$19.77 and a 1 year high of C$45.97.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.15 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.4613264 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. CSFB set a C$52.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.21.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

