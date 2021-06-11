Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 54.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $53.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

