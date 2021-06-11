Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. Tupperware Brands reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.41 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tupperware Brands.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TUP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

In other Tupperware Brands news, EVP Karen M. Sheehan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 55,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tim Minges purchased 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,958. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,885 shares of company stock valued at $375,131 over the last three months. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 544,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,382,000 after purchasing an additional 235,606 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth $1,055,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth $3,239,000. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TUP opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 2.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.14. Tupperware Brands has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tupperware Brands (TUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.