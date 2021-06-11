Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $748,000 Stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $139.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.32. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $74.87 and a 52-week high of $191.13.

