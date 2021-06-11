Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Position Increased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 59.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,566 shares of company stock valued at $800,263 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

IIPR stock opened at $191.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.20. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.40 and a fifty-two week high of $222.08. The company has a quick ratio of 280.52, a current ratio of 280.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 57.54% and a return on equity of 6.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

