Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

YEXT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.64.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80. Yext has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative net margin of 26.70% and a negative return on equity of 47.62%. The business had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Yext will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 4,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $72,842.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 29,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 5,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $86,708.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,536.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,208. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter worth approximately $869,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its holdings in Yext by 71.5% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 23,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Yext by 173.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 193,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 122,972 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 232,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

