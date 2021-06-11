Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Shares Up 8.1%

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)’s stock price was up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 45,297 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 440,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BBAR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $841.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.96.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $365.82 million during the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 193,623 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 15.4% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 531,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 70,958 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 39.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 44,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 16.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 30,293 shares during the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:BBAR)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.