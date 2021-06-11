First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in BlackLine by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackLine by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at about $508,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in BlackLine by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $104.27 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.20 and a 12-month high of $154.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.10 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total value of $5,623,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,659 shares in the company, valued at $18,854,931.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $518,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,193.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,920 shares of company stock valued at $18,220,550 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BL. BTIG Research dropped their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.82.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

