First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000.

BSCM opened at $21.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.64. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $21.95.

