Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 35.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 110.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BURL opened at $303.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $319.84. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.46 and a 52-week high of $339.28.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.76) earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.75.

In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

