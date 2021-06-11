First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $129,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 258.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period.

SCHM opened at $78.64 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $79.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.32.

