First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 159.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 355 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PANW. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,973 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $683,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.09, for a total transaction of $3,937,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 855,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,535,323.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total value of $491,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,405,441.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,360 shares of company stock worth $11,694,945. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $362.45 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.48 and a 52 week high of $403.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.65. The firm has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.21.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

