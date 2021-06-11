First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $140,000 Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 42,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 136,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,857,000 after purchasing an additional 73,437 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.43.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $84.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.03 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.38.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

