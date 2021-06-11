Head to Head Analysis: AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) and Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR)

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) and Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares AFC Gamma and Vidler Water Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AFC Gamma N/A N/A N/A Vidler Water Resources 100.23% 7.07% 6.99%

This table compares AFC Gamma and Vidler Water Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AFC Gamma $5.25 million N/A $4.31 million N/A N/A Vidler Water Resources $9.61 million 21.12 $10.00 million N/A N/A

Vidler Water Resources has higher revenue and earnings than AFC Gamma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.2% of Vidler Water Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Vidler Water Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AFC Gamma and Vidler Water Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AFC Gamma 0 1 3 0 2.75 Vidler Water Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

AFC Gamma presently has a consensus target price of $27.57, indicating a potential upside of 13.96%. Given AFC Gamma’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than Vidler Water Resources.

Summary

Vidler Water Resources beats AFC Gamma on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Vidler Water Resources

Vidler Water Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The company sells its water rights to real estate developers, alternative energy facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities. It also leases and sells water assets and land. The company was formerly known as PICO Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Vidler Water Resources, Inc. in March 2021. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

