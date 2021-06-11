Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Grau sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,107,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,940,477.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $97,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock worth $95,732,270. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

