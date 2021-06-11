PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PROG were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRG. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter worth $25,950,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter worth $2,891,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at $2,694,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at $26,979,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $47,411.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

PRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PROG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Shares of PROG stock opened at $54.65 on Friday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.03.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.11 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 8.74%. On average, analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

