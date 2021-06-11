zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) Receives €221.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €226.86 ($266.89).

Several research firms have weighed in on ZO1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($411.76) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Baader Bank set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

zooplus stock opened at €245.80 ($289.18) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of €246.82. zooplus has a twelve month low of €125.00 ($147.06) and a twelve month high of €274.80 ($323.29).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

