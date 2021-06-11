Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company.

SVKEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

SVKEF opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

