Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company.

SVKEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

SVKEF opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.09.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

