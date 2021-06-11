ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €13.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been assigned a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.35% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) target price on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.20 ($15.53) price objective on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €11.31 ($13.31).

Get ENI alerts:

ENI opened at €10.52 ($12.37) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 billion and a PE ratio of -7.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €10.27. ENI has a 52 week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 52 week high of €10.62 ($12.49).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.