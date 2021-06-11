Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires Shares of 10,392 Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,392 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 319.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.97.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.85. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $19.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.64.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 19.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

