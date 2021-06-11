YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 76.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 174,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,979 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in YETI were worth $12,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 831.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,480 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,309,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,556,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of YETI by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,879,000 after acquiring an additional 452,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,644,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research increased their target price on YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $91.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.70. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $95.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $2,166,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,949.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 125,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total value of $10,923,015.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,629,742.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,804,462 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

