Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 92.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,652 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Howmet Aerospace worth $12,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 185,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $35.01 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.