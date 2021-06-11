DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,175 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $11,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 156,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

DTE Energy stock opened at $138.16 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $102.19 and a 12-month high of $145.43. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

