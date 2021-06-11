Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 5,258 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,258 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Boston Properties worth $10,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,232,440,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,207,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,113,000 after buying an additional 579,990 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,132,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,750,000 after buying an additional 413,025 shares during the last quarter. Northwood Investors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,488,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 502,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,545,000 after buying an additional 301,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $531,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $6,233,500. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on BXP shares. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.73.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $122.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.41. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $123.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

