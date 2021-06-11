Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 63.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525,551 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $10,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $118,895,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,611,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,512 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,162,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,072 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,496,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,836,000 after purchasing an additional 886,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $30,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KL opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.71. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.10.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.39 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KL shares. TD Securities upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

