Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 94,630 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Hologic worth $9,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 387,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,217,000 after buying an additional 80,642 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 618,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,076,000 after buying an additional 27,210 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $62.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.49. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 35.86%. Hologic’s revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

