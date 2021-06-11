KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will announce $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for KBR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.53. KBR reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KBR had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on KBR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $39.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. KBR has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $42.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.69 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.43%.

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $72,261.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,043. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $68,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,897 shares of company stock worth $380,388 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in KBR in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in KBR by 393.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 208.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

