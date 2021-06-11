Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 14,524 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 581,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,524 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $12,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WRE. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of WRE stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.43. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

