Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 24,946 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KTOS shares. Noble Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $26.22 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 15,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $379,411.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $255,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,473 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,870. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.