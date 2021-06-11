BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 205.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 16,356 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 5,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $72.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.67 and a 12-month high of $87.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin Babinec sold 5,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total value of $444,059.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,205.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $34,357.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at $477,946.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,621 shares of company stock worth $5,574,328. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

