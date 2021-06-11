Swiss National Bank Buys 1,200 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,729,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,856,000 after purchasing an additional 892,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,037,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,091,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,201,000 after purchasing an additional 560,500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 935,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,453,000 after purchasing an additional 121,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 899,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,822,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $28,266.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,551.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $152,949.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,776 shares of company stock worth $196,463. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

NYSE PMT opened at $20.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.72. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $20.96.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 60.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 696.30%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.