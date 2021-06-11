Terren S. Peizer Sells 11,000 Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $336,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ OTRK opened at $32.04 on Friday. Ontrak, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $568.29 million, a PE ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ontrak by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Ontrak by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ontrak by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ontrak during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ontrak currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

