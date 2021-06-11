Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,388 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ameren were worth $9,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEE. Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho began coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.17.

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ameren stock opened at $85.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.25. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $67.14 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.89.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

