Synovus Financial Corp Has $847,000 Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 92.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,456 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $108.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.48. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.22.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.